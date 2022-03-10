SCITUATE – Applications for the 2022 Scituate Scholarship Fund are available at the Scituate High School Guidance Department, 94 Trimtown Road.
Applicants must be residents of Scituate and graduating from an accredited secondary school in 2022. Recipients must attend an accredited post-secondary school on a full-time basis beginning in the fall of 2022.
Recipients will be notified in June and scholarship checks will be sent in August. Scholarship amounts will range from $1,000 to $5,000. In 2021, awards totaled almost $70,000.
Applications must be returned to the SHS Guidance Department on or before Monday, April 4.
For more information, email Bill Lenox at lenoxen@verizon.net.
