SCITUATE – The Scituate Business Association will host a Holiday Wreath Decorating Contest, with judging taking place on Friday, Dec. 10.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. Official SBA contest wreaths may be purchased at Frederickson Farms, The Country Gardener or Scituate Nurseries through Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Follow Scituate Business Association-RI on Facebook for more information. Visit sba-ri.com.
