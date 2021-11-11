SCITUATE – Scout Troop 1 North Scituate will host a Christmas wreath fundraiser, with 24-inch wreaths with a red bow for sale for $15 each.
Orders may be placed by email to jmycroft71@gmail.com by Thursday, Nov. 18. Include your name, address, phone number and number of wreaths you would like to purchase.
Wreaths will be delivered shortly after Thanksgiving.
