SCITUATE – Scituate Youth Drama will host a Movie Night on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road.
The movie presented will be Disney's "Encanto." Cost is $5 per person or $20 per car load.
Snacks, drinks and popcorn will be available for purchase. Attendees are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and outdoor games.
Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 6.
