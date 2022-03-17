SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer a free Vegetable & Herb Seed Giveaway on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, or until seeds run out.
The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host the event in the library parking lot. All seeds were donated by the URI Master Gardeners program.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150 for more information.
