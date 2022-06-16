SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Sensory Friendly Fun with Miss Alyce on Monday, June 20, at 3:30 p.m.
There will be sensory-friendly crafts and activities for children ages 4 and older. This program is aimed at children on the autism spectrum or with other special sensory needs, but all are welcome. Registration is required.
Judi Jones will lead Dancin’ with Hoops at the Scituate Gazebo on Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m. This will be a musically fueled, interactive hoop dancing (hula hooping) program, for ages 5-10. Registration is required.
Meditate with Priscilla on Tuesday, June 28, for an hour-long, virtual meditation session starting at 4:15 p.m. Meditation may be beneficial for stress reduction, promoting productivity, staying focused, and mood regulation. Learn some tips and tricks on how you can begin your meditation journey.
Call the library at 401-647-5133 for registration and more information.
