SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Share A Story Book Discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., for 4th and 5th-graders
Register online on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org .
Email babswells2012@gmail.com if you would like to order a copy of the book for this month's discussion.
Call the library at 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.