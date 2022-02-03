SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Share the Love on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
The group will make Valentine cards, learning a few unique paper-crafting techniques. Participants will then be invited to write a short letter in their cards that will be sent to elderly folks across the country.
Register at www.myespl.org. Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
