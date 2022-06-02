SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Share the Love Card Club on Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m.
Craft spring-themed cards and learn a new art technique, making pastel marbled backgrounds.
Participants are welcomed (but not required) to write a letter at the end to send to a person in need of cheering up. (Names and bios will be provided from loveforourelders.org.) The library will provide stamps.
Register online at www.myespl.org.
