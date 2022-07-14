Sharon Gilmore puts her heart into her work.
The Coventry native is administrative sewer clerk in the tax collector’s office at Smithfield Town Hall. She also works closely with the chief clerk in the tax department. She interacts regularly with the public when taxpayers come in to pay their bills or seek information.
A smile is her most common expression. She mentions that it comes naturally.
“I try to give the best customer service that I possibly can. It’s a big part of my job,” she says, adding “nobody likes to pay their taxes. I’m a taxpayer too, and I make a conscious effort to be personable. I always think, ‘how would I like to be treated?’”
While acknowledging her affability she also affirms her professionalism, assuring that “confidentiality is a must.”
Gilmore, 60, lives in West Warwick in a garden apartment. She notes how much she loves to garden and how satisfying it is. July 2 marked her 15th anniversary as an employee of the town of Smithfield.
However, when she began the job, she was no stranger to the community. Growing up she was a regular visitor to the home of local residents Claire and Donald Mercier, her aunt and uncle.
Many in town will remember the Merciers from their appearances as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Christmas observances at the Smith-Appleby House. Donald died four years ago. Mrs. Mercier, though, recently observed her 83rd birthday and Gilmore, who is close to her, brought her flowers and smiles.
Family is very important to Gilmore. Last year on June 5 her mother died, and she recounts how years ago she and her brothers had started a tradition so their mother could be sure to see them every week. In addition to her daughter Jesscia and grandson Zachary, Gilmore has a large extended family.
“We meet for breakfast each Saturday at 8 a.m. We continued it with my dad after my mom passed. I call it the Breakfast Club. Sometimes other family join us. It’s a great way to see each other and catch up on what went on during the week,” she explains.
Before joining the staff at Town Hall, Gilmore held several positions as an office manager for dentists and psychologists. Keeping records and implementing efficient practices don’t daunt her.
Her duties include more than the billing and tabulating functions related to tax matters too.
“I wear many hats. I’m here (at Town Hall) more than I am at home.” she notes with a chuckle.
Among the “hats” she wears is that of recording secretary for some of the town boards and commissions. They are the Land Trust, the Dog Park, the Historical Preservation Commission, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.
She also fills in as secretary to other boards and commissions as needed. In addition to keeping the minutes of the committees, she posts the proceedings with the secretary of state’s office and on the town’s website.
She is also a member of the Health and Wellness Committee offered in conjunction with the town’s insurer. Among the programs they promote are skin awareness screenings, a blood drive, a walking challenge, and in September an annual barbecue with a cooking competition.
Gilmore also has long been the videographer for meetings of the Town Council, the School Committee, and the Zoning and Planning Boards.
“I love taking pictures and shooting video,” she confides, adding “maybe I should have gone into photography. I love capturing the moments. It gives me an overall picture of the workings of the town.”
It also enables residents and other interested parties to have access to visual and sound recordings of the local government’s official deliberations. They are made available to the public via vimeo.com. Links are posted on the town’s website.
Always conscious of fitness, Gilmore is a runner. “It’s important to keep moving and stay active,” she comments, disclosing that “the gym is my happy place.”
She walks every day during her lunch hour as well. “I used to go by myself, but now I have three others who walk, too.”
Town Hall employees Desiree Matulewicz, Christopher Celeste, and David Duchesneau have joined Gilmore for the exercise. “It’s our lunchtime walking group,” she says, going on to add, “Desiree noticed all the trash along our walking route, and we have started incorporating picking it up on our walk.”
Before the advent of COVID-19, Gilmore entered some road races. She had run track at Coventry High School in her youth and still appreciates running.
“I’m by no means a fast runner, but I enjoy it.” Apparently, she is motivated by a challenge. She recounts how one of the first races she entered was at Halloween time. She wasn’t doing very well at the start, but when she looked back and saw someone dressed as a banana overtaking her, she decided that she wasn’t going to be bested by a banana, and she upped her game, ending up coming in first in her age group.
She is inspired by the chance to be of service to those in need. Earlier in her life she was a volunteer for an organization that counseled victims of sexual assault, hate crime, and domestic abuse.
“You meet these people on the worst day of their life,” she points out. “I would spend as much time as they wanted to be with me.” When she eventually retires, she thinks she will volunteer in such a program again.
A lover of animals, she also has given her time in the past to the work of the Animal Rescue League.
“I encourage people to adopt from shelters. There are so many dogs and cats that need a home,” she notes. She doesn’t just say it, either. She practices what she recommends.
Gilmore has two formerly feral pets, a Maine coon cat, named Nixon, and a tuxedo cat called Molly Grace. “If I could, I would adopt all the pets,” she declares.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
