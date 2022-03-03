SCITUATE – Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, 604 Seven Mile Road, will host a breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, March 19, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, home fries, fruit cup, coffee cake, juice, tea and coffee.
Advanced reservations may be made by Thursday, March 17, at the cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and younger.
At the door, the cost will be $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and younger.
For reservations, visit https://tinyurl.com/385sme67 or email sovumcri@gmail.com.
