CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Hospitality Association and Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation have announced that Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton, of Chepachet, has been appointed to the state of Rhode Island’s Board of Trustees on Career & Technical Education, for a term expiring on June 1, 2025.
According to a news release, the CTE board is the result of legislation introduced to the General Assembly by Rep. Joseph McNamara in 2014, intended to give higher priority to career and technical education in Rhode Island.
Singleton will serve on the 15-member Board of Trustees composed of the secretary of commerce, a member of the Governor of Rhode Island's Workforce Training Board, nine members representing the private employment sector, and five members representing secondary and post-secondary educational institutions.
As a Board of Trustees member, states the release, Singleton will advise the commissioner of elementary and secondary education and the Board of Education on the development of a biannual state plan for CTE and on policies the state should pursue to strengthen and modernize CTE, and establish, support, and expand private sector participation programs that enhance CTE at the local level. The board also provides financial oversight of all CTE investments, both federal and state, to ensure efficiency; takes control and management of state-owned and operated CTE schools, at the request of a local school committee or its equivalent, and takes control of other CTE schools as agreed to by local education districts; meets monthly to address how and to what degree career and technical education programs across the state prepare students to meet the current and future workforce needs of industry; sets the program industry standards that meet the needs of employers and prepare a future workforce that is ready to enter employment is Rhode Island; and more.
