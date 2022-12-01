Heather Singleton

Singleton

CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Hospitality Association and Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation have announced that Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton, of Chepachet, has been appointed to the state of Rhode Island’s Board of Trustees on Career & Technical Education, for a term expiring on June 1, 2025.

According to a news release, the CTE board is the result of legislation introduced to the General Assembly by Rep. Joseph McNamara in 2014, intended to give higher priority to career and technical education in Rhode Island.

