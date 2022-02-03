SCITUATE – Skyscrapers Inc., the Amateur Astronomical Society of Rhode Island, will host its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., online with Zoom.
The topic will be “Observing at Cerro Tololo Before and During the Pandemic,” presented by Ian Dell’Antonio, professor of physics at Brown University.
Dell’Antonio will discuss what goes into an observing run at the Blanco 4m telescope, located at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, based on experiences and pictures taken over his years of heading to Chile, and compare it with the experience of observing remotely from Providence as travel to the observatory has been impossible due to COVID. He will also talk about the research program they have been doing on the telescope.
Dell’Antonio has been a professor of physics at Brown since 1999, and a member of Skyscrapers since 2003. Before that, he was a postdoctoral researcher at Bell Labs and a research fellow at the National Optical Astronomy Observatories in Tucson, Arizona. His research involves using the bending of light due to gravity to study galaxies, galaxy clusters, and the contents of the Universe as a whole.
This meeting will be held via Zoom only. Contact Linda Bergemann at LBergemann@aol.com for meeting link and information. Visit www.theskyscrapers.org.
