SCITUATE – Skyscrapers Inc., the Amateur Astronomical Society of Rhode Island, will hold its December meeting on Saturday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m., at the North Scituate Community House, 546 West Greenville Road, Route 116.
The topic will be “Signs of Life on Venus?” with speaker Sara Seager of MIT.
