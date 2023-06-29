SMITHFIELD – The Board of Directors of the Smithfield Education Foundation has announced $5,150 in grants to Smithfield public school teachers in support of education programs to enrich students’ academic experience.
Each year, Smithfield public school teachers and staff are invited to apply for funding of projects that are not covered by the school budget. As stated in a news release, the projects for that the board approved this year include the following:
• A program managed by Pleasant View Elementary School 5th-grade teacher Sandy Lenore was awarded $650 to introduce a beehive program to all Smithfield students. The grant will cover the costs of a cart, learning materials, and an observation hive. According to the Whole Kids Foundation, by studying honey bees, students learn about the importance of a healthy food supply and begin developing the skills necessary to act as stewards of the environment at a time when the honey bee population is decreasing.
• Smithfield High School psychologist Ashlee Barton was awarded $2,000 to support curriculum development and systems for the high school’s School-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions program. The goal of this program is to develop and support sustainable foundational practices that support school expectations, or PRIDE: Positive, Respectful, Inclusive, Dedicated, and Empowered. This grant will cover costs incurred for materials and time needed to film and edit videos for the TIER 1 PRIDE curriculum, materials required for acknowledging student behavior as it relates to PRIDE and public recognition of student accomplishments. The program will start this fall.
• Gallagher Middle School Library Media Specialist Lisa Girard was awarded $500 to increase the number of Spanish books in the library. The SEF grant provides funding for the purchase of popular, high-interest novels, graphic novels, and non-fiction books for students who are multilingual learners. The books are needed to support the curriculum as well as to provide the opportunity for limited-English speakers to read for pleasure.
• LaPerche special education teachers Jaina Harrison and Torie Caldarone were awarded $1,400 to purchase and install sensory paths that will benefit students’ senses and increase regulation. A sensory pathway is a colorful, creative, and playful way for students to build connections in the brain that are responsible for sight, touch, sound, etc., and enables students to complete complex, multi-step tasks.
• Smithfield High School social studies teacher Erica Hogan was awarded $600 to purchase an iPad to assist with a new civics curriculum that focuses on community change. The iPad will be used to produce videos and podcasts that will more effectively engage students in the learning process.
According to the release, the foundation focuses on eight areas of interest: learning technology; scholastic enrichment; fine arts; business and education partnerships; language; science; community service; and educational resources. The foundation raises funds through several endeavors to provide Smithfield teachers opportunities to procure teaching tools to enhance the public education experience for Smithfield children.
