SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a community cleanup at the Smithfield Conservation Center building, 5 Waterview Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In collaboration with the SCC and thanks to a grant from the Annenberg Foundation, the Watershed Council will create an Environmental Education Center at the site, with indoor and outdoor classrooms, picnic tables, a native garden and more. Smithfield makes up the largest land mass in the Woonasquatucket River Watershed, and activating this site along the water will help students to understand and appreciate the connectedness of our watershed and to become stewards of our river, organizers said. Smithfield has already committed to have the WRWC work with all three elementary schools in the town, running field trips to the center next spring.
