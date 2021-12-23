SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield School Committee on Monday voted to participate in an energy savings program that could deliver up to $1.5 million in school improvement projects that would pay for themselves over time.
John Bonavist, a representative of Honeywell, told committee members on Monday he’s been working with Town Manager Randy Rossi and Director of Maintenance Angelo Mencucci since March to bring the program to Smithfield schools. The program looks at ways to save energy while also making improvements to school buildings, balancing the cost against the additional savings.
According to Bonavist, the first step is to complete an audit to identify the needs and potential savings.
“That will see how much savings we have from these specific measures that could actually pay for the things that need to get done,” he said.
The program will focus on Smithfield High School and Gallagher Middle School and is not related to recent renovation projects at the elementary schools. A preliminary look at the schools in September, Bonavist said, found up to $1.5 million in self-funded energy savings projects.
“It’s a matter of balancing savings, need, obviously the cost component, and how it all comes together,” he said.
Potential projects could include items such as boiler replacements, mechanical upgrades and improved lighting. Though a slide during the presentation also identified rooftop solar panels as a potential energy savings addition, member Rose Marie Cipriano said the committee has already rejected several proposals to place solar panels on the high school roof.
According to Supt. Judy Paolucci, who said she’s been through this process in other districts, the end result of the audit would be a “menu” of potential energy savings projects the district could choose from. The district, she said, would not be obligated to pursue any one option.
“You end up with this menu, and you get to choose among the menu the things you want eventually completed,” she said.
“We want them to consider all options so that we have a large menu from which to choose from that will be good for Smithfield,” she added.
In the event the chosen projects do not recoup the promised energy savings, Bonavist said, Honeywell would cover the lost savings.
Smithfield is also required to commit to the project by paying a $25,765 fee to Honeywell. In the event the district decides not to move forward with the energy savings projects, Bonavist said, the company would keep the fee to cover the cost of the audit.
Paolucci said the district is also in the process of applying for funds from the state School Building Authority Capital Fund to cover remaining project costs.
“When we have these projects, part of it will be reimbursed by the state, the other part will hopefully be paid for by energy savings,” she said.
Mencucci told members it was something the district should explore.
“The high school and middle school are in dire need of these modifications,” he said.
The program got a positive reception from the committee, with members voting 4-0 to enter the agreement with Honeywell. Member Richard Iannitelli was absent.
“This is absolutely wonderful for the district to see when we can realize savings, energy efficiency,” member Benjamin Caisse said.
According to Bonavist, the company hopes to complete much of the work over the next few months and begin the projects in 2022.
