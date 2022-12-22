SMITHFIELD – The following students have been named to the first quarter honor roll at Smithfield High School.
Grade 12
High Honors: Luccas Assis, Olivia Bilotti, Jakeob Blanchette, Braden Crough, Michael Depamphilis, Mia DiGregorio, Olivia DiMarzio, Emma Ferraro, Ryan Flynn, Adam Fontaine, Mackenzie Layfield, Frank Lombardi, Camden Maione, Nicole Nunes, Faith Rugg, Elizabeth Shepard, Sophia Sullivan, Olivia Sylva
Honors: Alexis Armstrong, Eric Basile, Elizabeth Blanchette, Ethan Cagnon, Angelina Chenault, Ava Colannino, Ellorie Corcoran, Evan DiChiara, John Fabiano, Aidan Fair, Ryan Gendron, Braden Hoyt, Taryn Kelly, Alexander Nardolillo, Sophie Owen, Shane Santos, Lucas Swierad, Cassidy Taylor, Raymond Thimas, Gennaro Ursillo
Grade 11
High Honors: Clara Arcand, Courtney Ayrassian, Isabelle Bottone, Natalie Corriveau, Talia Cost, Samantha Coutu, Ryan Hutzley, Nicholas Jarvis, Natalee Jones, Connie Ly, Olivia Martin, Amelia McCreight, Evan Parker, Abhijat Phivilay, Owen Richard, Michael Sands
Honors: Emma Bellucci, Isabella Bettencourt, Janeese Blandin, Connor Catarina, Isabella Colucci, Joseph Curran, Owen Geller, Kathryn Guest, Caitlin Kelley, Giano Maiello, Alina Maryanov, Brayden McCarthy, Gideon Melo, Molly Morel, Zachary Rose, Angelyn Sena, Isabella Shippee, Adam Turner
Grade 10
High Honors: Jameson Ashworth, Olek Bogusz, Seth Borges, Ava Brule, Elena Kristidhi, Grace Marshall, Jack Mayer, Sofia Muhtaseb, Sophia Nardillo, Madison Nunes, Rocco Savastano, Maya Terra-Thomas, Kyleigh Tigges, Camylle Ursillo, Courtney Wakim
Honors: Abigail Albertson, Jayden Argenti, Kaylee Bowater, Dylan Campanini, Jasmine Clark, Mallory Clavet, Julia Dion, Mirielle Estrada, Meghan Falls, Keira Goffe, Sami-Lee Harrington, Autumn Harrison, Bryan Kaighin, Katherine Keefe, Andrew Knauer, Charlotte Lally, Eli Lucarelli, JoshuaLynch, Kaylin O'Connor, Elijah Reed, Anthony Reo, Lily Riggin, Samantha Sullivan, Nathan Wolowicz
Grade 9
High Honors: Eden Beauchamp, Sydney Briggs, Trina Cost, Madeline Crapulli, Samantha Floor, Kaya Gaffney, Reese Gaffney, Alyssa Glatz, Marvin Laguerre, Hasmik Lemme, Katie Leonard, Ella Matteson, Phoebe Morgan, Sarah O'Malley, Mya Phillips, Sophie Rizzo, Reese Rossi, Audrey Slaughter-Biello, Cadence Solon
Honors: Rylan Ashworth, Keana Blakley, Addison Cogswell, Charles Curran, Delaney DeMaggio, Avery Ferreira, Tyler Guilfoyle, Alexander Howell, Natalia Martinez, Abigail McCarthy, Taylor McGinness, Ava Parsons, Christina Reynolds, Louis Taglione, Cody Trost, Talia Zacharczyp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.