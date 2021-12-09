SMITHFIELD – A Winter Concert will be held at Smithfield High School, 90 Pleasant View Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
After last year’s virtual winter concert, the bands and choruses are back for live music. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. The SHS Music Booster Club memberships are $20 annually. Members of the Music Booster Club will be on hand at the concert, or join online at http://shsmusicbooster.org/join/ .
Social distancing and masking will be required at the concert.
