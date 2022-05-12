SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Conservation Commission will continue its annual tree sale on Saturday, May 14, at the front of Pleasant View School, 100 Pleasant View Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the plants sell out.
Organizers ask that there are no early arrivals. The sale will include pairs of one Blue Fortune Agastache plant and one Eastern Prickly Pear cactus for $10 per pair. The sale is for Smithfield residents only.
• Anise Hyssop (Agastache “Blue Fortune”) is a hybrid hyssop known for its vigor, cold hardiness, and adaptability to grow across much of the US. The plant’s powder blue/lavender flower spikes bloom all summer and are highly attractive to pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The Anise Hyssop produces a light mint scent to the flowers.
• Eastern Prickly Pear (Opuntia) is a cactus that grows all along the coast of the Eastern US, including up through southern New England. Perfect as a specimen plant in dry, rocky, sunny spots, this cactus manages to survive in winter by decreasing the water content in its leaves, leaving high concentrations of glucose to function as antifreeze.
It produces yellow flowers during the spring and early summer months and grows to approximately 8 inches.
