PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corporation has announced that its vice president and chief information security officer, Anthony Siravo, of Smithfield, was named by OnCon Icon Awards as one of the top 100 information security professionals in the world.
According to a news release, the award recognizes professionals in a variety of business industries, who have demonstrated key attributes in their current role, specifically:
• Impact on their organization
• Contributions to their professional community through thought leadership
• Innovation
• Exceptional leadership
Siravo began his career at Lifespan in 2015, leading strategy, compliance, and oversight of IT security infrastructure and best practices across the enterprise, states the release. He oversees all investigations and incidents including forensic analysis of impacted resources, as well as state and federal regulatory and compliance requirements to ensure they are aligned with Lifespan and industry standards.
Siravo holds several security credentials, including Information Systems Security Professional, Healthcare Privacy and Security, Risk and Information Systems Control, and Information Security Officer. He is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, and the Cloud Security Alliance.
Siravo received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Roger Williams University, and master’s degrees in business administration and information systems from Bryant University.
