SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Snapology on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Learn a little about the process inventors go through to create new inventions while you help design, build and program robotic machines to solve problems. This program is for children ages 5 to 12.
Register online at http://myespl.org. Call 401-231-5150 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.