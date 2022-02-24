SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike will offer a Snowman Wreath Craft Take and Make, with kits available on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Create this festive wreath to decorate your home. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call the library at 401-949-3630 for more information.
