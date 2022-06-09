• Last generation of teens desensitized by realistic video games.
• Poor behavior: guns, knives, cars and other mature content
• I suggest traditional morals of family and church be taught at schools. Schools are the weak link in society.
• Both political parties should focus on the moral compass of WE The PEOPLE and less on their differences.
Richard Duncan
Woonsocket
