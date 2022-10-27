With COVID now a much less overpowering concern and the resumption of public gatherings and get-togethers in full bloom, I don’t think I’m the only one to find renewed pleasure in dining out, going to the theater, attending meetings in person rather than virtually, and mixing with people in groups again. However, it feels different than it did in the before times.
At least that’s how it seems to me. On the last few occasions when I’ve eaten in a restaurant the place has been packed, and that’s good to see. The food industry was particularly hard hit by the pandemic and dining facility proprietors deserve the business. However, that’s not the difference that I’m getting at. No, it is the way people are interacting that has gotten my attention.
Patrons seem to be relating to each other more openly, and the social cues appear to suggest they are more welcoming to one another. For example, the other night, when out to eat, I gave in to self-indulgence and ordered an astoundingly large piece of chocolate cake for dessert. Four strangers in the next booth began joshing with me about it. Rather than being annoyed I joked back with them, and we all had a good laugh together.
I was gladdened. It felt like the hometown atmosphere of my younger days when if you went to a dining establishment in town you knew half the people in the room, and everybody talked and laughed together.
Twice during the lockdown when I was in a drive-through line, I got to the window, and I was told that the person ahead of me had paid for my order. In each case, the next time I was in line at a drive through I did the same for the person behind me. Infection might have been spreading in society, but in some cases so was the impetus to be considerate.
Did the experience of being isolated and separated from normal social interactions create or reveal a need for reaching out to others, and does the seeming trend of recent restaurant conviviality suggest an outgrowth of the same impulse? Or am I an aging idealist reading my own hopes into the circumstances?
The theories of some contemporary philosophers suggest that we humans are experiencing changes in perception and behavior that could have long-term effects on the culture.
Now stay with me, here. I know I just referred to philosophy and that can be a non-starter for some of us. Please indulge me, if you can.
Byung Chul-Han is a South Korean-born German philosopher. Perhaps better known in Europe, he has been called a rockstar of philosophy. A popular book of his is titled “The Burnout Society.”
Recently he has taken aim at the smartphone, calling it a “tool of domination.” He theorizes that at fundamental levels people are losing interest in palpable objects, focusing on information largely via their cell phones rather than on actual things and onetime behavioral norms.
Back in May in a column here called “The Cutting Edge of Nostalgia” I wrote of the waning interest by younger folks in grandma’s china sets, family antiques, and the like. To the philosopher it’s bigger than that, though.
“Today we perceive the world through information. That’s how we lose the experience of being present. We are increasingly disconnected from the world. We are losing the world. The world is more than information, and the screen is a poor representation of the world,” Chul-Han told an interviewer in El Pais.
He also decried the diminishing regular presence of ritual in daily life. The decline in religious practice, public ceremonies, and organizational rites and such reduces the kind of routines that historically created sustained patterns of behavior.
Chul-Han observes “rituals stabilize life by structuring time,” and he calls attention to the arts, (theater and dance) and sports as examples that still serve to do so.
Perhaps the intensified impulse to relate to one another in person while breaking bread is a small instinctive gesture meant to demonstrate that some of us are seeking renewal of the basic human yearning for connection. That would be encouraging in these times when sociability can’t be taken for granted. Or it might be wishful thinking by this old eater of cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.