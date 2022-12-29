SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer.
South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
“I am thrilled to have someone with the knowledge-base, work ethic, and character of Jim Florio join our team,” said Dr. Anthony Gallo, founder of South County Psychiatry in a news release.
Florio previously spent 20 years working at Lifespan in various capacities, working his way up from a financial analyst to the vice president of adult psychiatry and behavioral health, states the release.
“I am honored to join South County Psychiatry as the chief operating officer,” said Florio. “I look forward to partnering with Dr. Anthony Gallo and everyone on the team to lead South County Psychiatry in a direction that allows us to be the largest and the best ambulatory psychiatry and behavioral health program in the region. Under our leadership we will focus on family culture, being the best place to work for all employees, equitable access to all consumers in the region, and delivering the highest quality of psychiatry, behavioral health, and weight and wellness services.”
South County Psychiatry’s Scituate office is located at 47 Danielson Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.