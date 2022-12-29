Jim Florio

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer.

South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.

