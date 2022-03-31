SCITUATE – A Spring Craft Sale will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 182 Seven Mile Road, on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will be sponsored by the Tabernacle Baptist Youth Group, and will include outside vendors. Items will include Easter items, vintage and costume jewelry, crocheted puppies, cat toys, wreaths, baskets, Mother’s Day items and more.
Visit www.tabernaclebaptistchurchofhope.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.