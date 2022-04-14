SCITUATE – The Scituate Prevention Partnership and the Scituate Preservation Society will host a Scituate Spring Selfie Scavenger Hunt, taking place from Monday, April 18, through Sunday, April 24.
Participants are invited to go at their own pace to find historical sites throughout Scituate using clues provided. A QR code will be found at each location. Those who complete the hunt will be entered to win a spring swag bag.
Find details and registration at https://tinyurl.com/ywspecc4.
