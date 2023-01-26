If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck.
If you were able to look into the minds of Al DeCellio, Dan Nardelli, and Mark McNeilly while they circled the rink, it’s likely that they would be sifting through their remembrances of teammates and worthy opponents from long ago.
Their musings peel away the years and bring back to life the exploits of hockey contests long past. They relish the chance to relive their feats in the familiar atmosphere of swooshing blades, the cold air, and that peculiar smell of the rink cooling system that keeps the surface frozen.
There’s something about being on skates again, muscle memory coalescing with their recollections, that creates a special kind of reminiscing, more vivid, more real than sedentary meanderings on memory lane might.
All three of the former stalwarts played for North Providence High School (NPHS). DeCellio, 75, a life-long North Providence resident, and McNeilly, also 75, of Smithfield, were on the 1962-63 Suburban Division championship team. Nardelli, 79, graduated in 1962.
Among them they share a near encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in Rhode Island in their era and beyond. DeCellio is the sort of person who saves clippings and statistics.
“I still have records of all the teams I ever played for,” he mentions. Then he adds, “North Providence was a good school. I made a lot of friends there that I still have today.”
All three of them carry around an exceptional amount of information about an impressive number of the people who played hockey in this state in those days.
Fascinatingly, an extraordinary cross section of the players they recall share a common experience. At one time or another on winter weekends many of them took part in swirling, day-long hockey free for all pick-up games on Slack’s Pond in Greenville.
At that point in time the cove behind the town beach was a hockey mecca which drew players from far beyond the borders of Smithfield. The games lasted from sunrise to dusk. It was not unusual for a participant to look up and find that an opposing player or teammate came from Providence or Cranston, Johnston or Scituate, or beyond.
Smithfielder John “Jack” McGeough, a standout player for LaSalle Academy and Providence College, and the first Rhode Islander, and in those all-Canadian days, the only American to make the Rhode Island Reds, was a frequent presence in the games on Slack’s Pond.
John Hoyer, who played for North Providence and Brown University, cut some grooves in the ice at Slack’s too. Stars mingled with the ham and egg crowd. It was athletic democracy in action.
Bob Buonaccorsi, who played goalie at Providence College and was a member of the Friars fabled 1963-64 ECAC championship team, the first PC team to go to the Frozen Four, lived adjacent to the site, played there, and helped groom the ice.
Members of the Branch family from Greenville, Melvin, Wendell, and Kenneth, who all played at North Providence High could also be found on Slack’s. For a while it was like a home away from home for the Who’s Who of Rhode Island schoolboy hockey.
“Some of my greatest memories are from playing on that pond,” observes Dan Nardelli. He helped make memories for some of the others who found their way there too.
DeCellio never tires of recounting how in January 1963 John Hoyer set what Al thinks is an unbeatable record of scoring four goals in one minute and 23 seconds against Mount Pleasant High School. McNeilly assisted on all four goals, and Al also assisted on one of them.
The chance to recall and share such anecdotes and stories is part of what keeps these old-guard guardians of hockey lore coming back to skate in circles where they used to skate circles around opponents.
Nardelli and DeCellio played hockey after their high school days for many years in high level amateur leagues around the region, including the long existing Sunday night league at the Smithfield rink. In addition Nardelli coached youth hockey teams.
McNeilly, who in his playing days was noted for his exceptional speed and canny deftness, has a somewhat different trajectory. Recruited from his youth hockey days to play at NPHS by coach Dick Ernest, he was a high school all-American. He was also recruited after high school and given a full scholarship to play at Northeastern University.
Later he was encouraged by Brown University coach James Fullerton to try out for the U.S. Olympic team, but he was in the Philippines on duty with the Coast Guard and had to pass up the opportunity.
After that he took up employment in Western New York state in an area with no hockey rinks, and he had little contact with the sport. So, he moved on from skating. He took up walking and other exercise, but his memories of the joy and delight he experienced as a hockey player stayed with him.
“Skating at high speed with lots of decisions and split-second choices to make was exciting. It was fun,” he declares.
So, when Al invited him to come join in at public skating, even though he hadn’t skated in 40 years, he agreed, but he still walks four and a half miles a day.
Dan Nardelli offers a similar observation. “It’s a thrill just to skate, and it’s aerobic. It’s good for you.” Right now, he is recovering from knee surgery and hasn’t been on skates for a time, but he’s rehabbing and plans to resume as soon as possible.
In addition to skating Al ran and walked a lot, and he still plays golf, which he calls his favorite sport, having taken it up at age 14.
The trio is also joined sometimes by a fourth hockey veteran of their era, Donald Brothers of North Providence, who played for LaSalle Academy.
“I think it’s great for the camaraderie. I do it to see the guys,” says DeCellio.
Full disclosure: The writer, a member of the 1960 state champion Hope High School hockey team, often played at the Slack’s Pond games and played for several years in the Smithfield Sunday night league.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
