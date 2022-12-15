Stillwater Assisted Living to hold annual Winter Wonderland Dec 15, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHFIELD – Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community, 20 Austin Ave., will hold its annual Winter Wonderland event on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.Families are invited to bring ornaments to decorate the holiday trees on the patio with their loved ones.To RSVP, call Bob C. at 401-830-5143 or email bobc@stillwatercare.com or Stefany Tavares at 401-949-3880, ext. 139, stefanyt@stillwater.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wonderland Stillwater Assisted Living Winter Email Skilled Nursing Community Smithfield × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge Latest News Baldelli-Hunt happy to be back in City Hall, lists top priorities Back in popular demand: Lincoln town ornaments Though funding is down, NS resident still putting on Christmas Eve dinner Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield Council prepares to move on sale of Cass Park gravel Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Baldelli-Hunt happy to be back in City Hall, lists top priorities Back in popular demand: Lincoln town ornaments Though funding is down, NS resident still putting on Christmas Eve dinner Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield Council prepares to move on sale of Cass Park gravel Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured Grant Coordinator Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition 12 hrs ago
