SCITUATE – The Scituate Police Department and Navigant Credit Union are collaborating for the 5th annual Stuff-a-Cruiser event to provide Christmas presents to children in the Scituate community who would otherwise go without.
Officers with cruisers will be accepting unwrapped gifts on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m., at the tree lighting ceremony at the Hope Village Green. Cruisers will be parked on Main Street near the Hope Gazebo.
On Friday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon, officers will accept donations at the North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll. Cruisers will be parked on West Greenville Road and Institute Lane.
On Friday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m., in North Scituate Village during the Christmas in the Village – Festival of Trees lighting, cruisers will be parked on West Greenville Road and Institute Lane.
Those who cannot attend the events may donate gifts at the Scituate Police Department, 1301 Chopmist Hill Road, or at Navigant Credit Union, 135 Danielson Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.