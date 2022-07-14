SCITUATE – Scituate Prevention Partnership is hosting Summer of Sneakers, collecting gently used sneakers through Friday, Aug. 12, with proceeds to benefit the group's fall anti-vaping campaign.
Sneakers of any size and brand are wanted. Organizers say all sneakers will be reused or recycled. Collection boxes can be found at Charming Treasures, Harmony Nutrition and Hope Library.
Pickup for large donations may be arranged by emailing preventionscituate@gmail.com.
