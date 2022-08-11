GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Forest Conservators Organization is conducting its annual Summer Twilight Woods Walk at the George Washington Management Area, off Pulaski Road in West Glocester, on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening hike will feature a review of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Division of Forest Environment’s recent installation of a thinning, a habitat clearing, and a slash wall, along with a fire hazard mitigation project along the Center Trail.

