GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Forest Conservators Organization is conducting its annual Summer Twilight Woods Walk at the George Washington Management Area, off Pulaski Road in West Glocester, on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The evening hike will feature a review of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Division of Forest Environment’s recent installation of a thinning, a habitat clearing, and a slash wall, along with a fire hazard mitigation project along the Center Trail.
The hostess will be DEM Stewardship Forester Fern Graves, whose program at the Division of Forest Environment provided the funding for establishing the slash wall surrounding an approximately 5-acre oak regeneration/habitat clearing. According to a news release from the organizers, these slash walls are less expensive to build and maintain than a deer fence.
The site can be accessed from the entrance to Pulaski Park, located near the end of Pulaski Road close to the Rhode Island-Connecticut state line, about a half mile north of Route 44 in West Glocester. Signs will be posted at the entrance and parking for smaller vehicles will be provided. Car-pooling in larger vehicles will be coordinated by RIFCO volunteers for the drive down Center Trail to the beginning of the walk location.
The walk is free of charge, and no registration is necessary. Proper social distancing measures will be implemented as needed. For directions to the site, or for questions, contact RIFCO at info@rifco.org, or by calling 401-568-3410. For more information about the Stewardship Program, including the actions taken on this recent project, contact Fern Graves at 401-539-2356.
