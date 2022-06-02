SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a Take and Make Friendship Bracelet Craft on Friday, June 3, at 4 p.m.
Make your friend a friendship bracelet for National Best Friend’s Day on June 8. While colors within each bag may vary, the craft cord will be included. Supplies are limited, so this craft will be first come, first served.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150 for more information.
