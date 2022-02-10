GLOCESTER – In honor of Love Your Library Month, Harmony Library and Glocester Manton Library will be offering Blind Book Dates throughout February.
Patrons are invited to choose a wrapped “book date” to check out – knowing only the genre/subject, age level, and short description.
Contact Kat Gillis at 401-949-2850 or email glocesteryouth@gmail.com for more information. Visit www.glocesterlibraries.org.
