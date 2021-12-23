SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Teen Take & Make: 2022 Vision Boards, with kits available for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Grades 6-12 are invited to get ready for the New Year by creating a 2022 vision board. A vision board is a creative collage which can help you visualize dreams and goals. No registration required. Take & make craft kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
For more information, call the library at 401-949-3630 or visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org.
