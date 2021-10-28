Rebecca Reddy has been a lover of nature since childhood.
“My grandfather had a farm in Glocester. It was normal to be at the farm and out in the woods,” she says.
Those experiences help to explain her affinity for creating art that involves and invokes the outdoors.
The Smithfield native, age 39, has been employed at the Greenville Public Library for 22 years. Her job is technology coordinator and head of circulation. The title indicates her dual areas of responsibility, but it only begins to describe the person that she is.
Her interests are varied. She is instinctively artistic. Early on she became absorbed in photography, a hobby of her late father, Frederic Rowley. From a young age she had the use of his equipment and learned to take and print her own pictures. Photography continues to be a serious interest, and it figures into her latest medium, something called “foraged art.”
To forage means to go from place to place searching for things that you can eat or use. When it’s related to art it means gathering items such as flowers, leaves, small stones, pinecones and other naturally occurring elements that can be assembled into expressive scenes or three-dimensional objects.
“The way my work developed is that a friend came into the library and showed me examples of foraged art,” Rebecca explains.
Around that time her cat, Mr. Kitty, who she cherished, was nearly 20 years old and dying. As a tribute to him she made her first piece of foraged art.
A frequent hiker, she began looking at her surroundings with a different intent, finding inspiration in pine needles, vines, nuts, berries, twigs, tree bark and the like.
“This kind of art made me look at nature in a whole new way,” she mentions.
Her method is in keeping with her views about the environment. A printed explanation of her creative process that accompanies each individual work states: “These pieces are created using foraged items; nothing is glued or taped in place. The pieces are photographed, then most items end up in a compost bin, while others are dried and saved for use in future pieces.”
The original creation, like much of nature, is temporary and gets recycled. Much of the material she employs has a short shelf life and deteriorates quickly.
Rebecca is conscious of the significance of returning the component parts back to their source where they will again become part of the earth that produced them and perhaps return in some other form.
She doesn’t find everything she uses in the woods and fields, though.
“I have done some urban foraging, too,” she notes. “Recently, I collected leaves off the pavement in front of a pet supply store in Johnston. Sometimes you find what you’re looking for in a parking lot at a strip mall.”
Her photographs are the only evidence that the scenes and designs that she makes ever existed. Yet, because in theory she can make as many prints as she wants, the number is infinite.
“There’s never an original still hanging around anywhere. Just the copies I make of the photos. It’s all a balancing act,” she comments.
Some individual elements among the components are kept and re-used. Owing to her fondness for felines – she has three, who sometimes try to re-arrange the constituent parts of a piece while she works – cats play a central role in many of her scenes. She carved a cat from birch bark that is durable enough to be used repeatedly. She also carved a similarly sourced dog.
“I re-use them as many times as I can,” she declares. “They go on adventures together.” Because of her desire to feature the cat and dog, a friend of Rebecca’s says that since she is always on the lookout for new settings to place them in, the pair is taking her on an adventure. They are sometimes seen traveling together in a boat. Also, she recently had them go trick-or-treating.
“Most of my ideas just pop into my head,” Reddy discloses, adding “I don’t really have a plan when I set out. I let the theme develop. It’s just like reading a book. You find things out as you go along. I’m not a painter, but I feel like this is my way of painting.”
She usually finishes a piece in one shot. “It’s all a lot of work, but making dinner can be a lot of work too.”
Her job includes substantial interaction with the public. The ongoing conversation with patrons and colleagues affects her choice of materials and influences her themes.
“You often tend to meet like-minded people when you talk about (what you do). We have a very kind patron here at the library who has a farm. She donates flowers to be on display at the front desk. When they are done, I often use them for my work, and she is pleased,” Rebecca observes.
A member of the Woodland Whispers committee, a project initiated jointly by the Conservation Commission and the library to encourage public participation in poetry and the arts and use of the town’s woodland trails, Reddy is an advocate for exploration of the out-of-doors.
During the COVID-19 lockdown she set herself a goal of visiting all the Audubon Society trails in Rhode Island. She made it to all of them except Block Island.
“I go as often as I can,” she says of hiking. Her art is intended to encourage others to take up the activity, especially young people.
She sells her work at farmers markets, festivals, craft and art shows, and online. She maintains a page on Facebook called Dreamland Photography & Creations. She also has an Instagram account: @Dreamlandcreations.
“I have done many arts and crafts throughout my life,” she asserts, mentioning metalsmithing, jewelry-making, photography, and the foraged art. “I’d love to weld someday,” she concludes with a chuckle.
