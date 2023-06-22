If you listen with the applicable bias, it’s possible to discern a compliment in the most cutting insult or to find criticism implicit in extravagant words of praise.
For instance, if someone says, “I have rarely read such a well-written piece,” but you are in a self-doubting mood, it might sound like what they’re really saying is “I didn’t know you were even capable of writing that well.”
To a certain degree we hear what we want or expect to hear even if the comment suggests the opposite.
So, a reader might remark, “this is the worst thing of yours I’ve ever read, and I’ve been following you for years.” Yet, if your attitude on that day is one of self-confidence, your takeaway is: “look, another loyal reader.”
It is a really difficult thing to ever be perfectly clear in what you write or say. That is why lawyers were invented and advice columnists have no shortage of followers.
Also, mischief and money are made by intentionally muddying the water, which might explain the fact that politicians and time-share salespeople often have questionable credibility.
Wars have been started because the writing in fine print in a treaty is misunderstood or ignored.
Who gets custody of the goldendoodle becomes an implacable bone of contention when the divorce mediator mangles the language of the decree. It is easier to be misinterpreted than it is to order pizza over the phone.
In a living language, words won’t stay put. Often meanings continually evolve and change.
We won’t even get into mondegreens. Well, OK, maybe just a little. A mondegreen is an expression that becomes part of the general lexicon by accident when a word or phrase is misheard and then in its new interpretation it becomes public and is accepted by many.
A well-known example is from the Jimi Hendrix song “Purple Haze,” in which he sings “Scuse me while I kiss the sky,” which has been misinterpreted to say “Scuse me while I kiss this guy.”
Also, don’t even try to unravel the furor raised over the Kingsmen’s version of Richard Berry’s song “Louie Louie.” In January 1964 a fiasco based on misconception resulted in accusations of scandalous obscene lyrics and brought about investigations by the authorities as well as efforts to ban the recording. The whole atrocious business resulted from some recording deficiencies that blurred the sound of the voices enough that they were taken by those seeking to find filth in the song as proof of indecency.
Then there’s the classic case of Iron Butterfly’s 1968 song that reportedly was supposed to be called “In the Garden of Eden,” the words of which were transcribed under the influence of wine and came out as the now iconic title “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.”
Words, to those who use them professionally are, in many cases, akin to the paints on the palette of a visual artist. The coloration or tone of one word is affected by another placed close to it. Grammarians would say one is modified by the other. Adjectives modify nouns. Adverbs modify verbs and so on.
Hence assembling a paragraph requires thoughtful, well-calculated placement of the words, and assembling something like this column or an essay or a book requires fitting those paragraphs together pleasingly into the larger work.
The type of writing affects the choice of words, of course. Scientific and medical writing demand a precision and avoidance of ambiguity in ways that poetry, free association, music lyrics, stream of consciousness prose, and experimental writing decidedly do not.
Much of the basic vocabulary for such writing and related technical composition is derived from Latin. The reason is said to be the fact that Latin is a dead language and thus unchanging. Definitions based on Latin (and to some extent Greek) are not as subject to erratic revision. However, outcomes of research change perpetually. So, although there is a continuum of constantly evolving theories, it is anchored in a foundation of commonly understood essentially static terminology. (Has this become confusing enough yet? Just kidding.)
Understanding each other is pretty much a full-time job. Choosing the right words for the right circumstance is a perpetual challenge. The syntax of TV commercials tests our word skills every day, but nothing compares to social media, text messaging, videos, and film.
Text speak presents a special challenge all its own. Seasoned practitioners have conspired to create their own linguistic environment that shuns most punctuation, liberally employs electronic shorthand (examples: ty for thank you, brk for break, wlc for welcome, lol for laugh out loud, and imo for in my opinion). Texting does away with much formality.
Titles and honorifics are seldom seen, and contextual cues are often absent or at best vaguely hinted at. Speed of messaging and brevity of content mostly trump elegance of expression. In the predictive words of one of the original media sages, Marshall McLuhan, who died well before the advent of texting, the medium actually is a very large part of the message. Eloquence is not the function of rapid communication that thumbs out quick short bursts of information, as it also thumbs its nose at traditional forms of language.
Ultimately, of course, as is the case with any art form, much of the success involved in creating satisfying, meaningful work made of words is in the eyes of the beholders. If a piece of writing makes you think, enriches your bank of knowledge, resonates with your experience, strikes you as entertaining, tickles your ear, or in rare cases does all of this and more, that is a reasonable definition of well-earned success as a writer.
This column is no exception. Every effort must stand or fall on its own merit. The verdict always rests with the consumer. Writing is something like serving in tennis. The ball is in your court, dear reader.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
