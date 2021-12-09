SCITUATE – The Snow Queen will perform at the North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Friday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.
The Snow Queen’s story time was once an annual event at the library, but this year marks her first performance in several years. Families can visit the library to hear her enchanting tales and get sprinkled with magical fairy dust.
For more information, visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call the library at 401-647-5133.
