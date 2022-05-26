SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library will host its Thursday Night Book Club on May 26, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
The group will be discussing “Idaho,” by Emily Ruskovich. New members are always welcomed.
Email bethanyemott@hotmail.com with any questions and to receive a Zoom link for the meeting. Call the library at 401-231-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.