SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Thursday Night Book Club on Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
The group will be discussing “Leave the World Behind,” by Rumaan Alam. New members are always welcomed.
Email bethanyemott@hotmail.com with questions and to receive the zoom link.
