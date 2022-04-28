GLOCESTER – The Glocester Heritage Society, together with the URI Master Gardeners, invites the public to the Doctor Reuben Mason House, 1111 Putnam Pike, on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, to tour the Historic 1747 house with the Dorr Rebellion room, and the 18th Century Doctors Medicinal Garden, on the 10th anniversary of its making.
The Master Gardeners will also be giving a pruning class on fruit trees, so bring your pruners if interested, and they will be answering planting questions.
The group will also be there on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon to finish cleaning the garden.
