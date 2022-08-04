SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a Tree Pop-Up Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Identify trees and learn their role in mitigating climate change. Make leaf rubbings and leaf drawings, and play the “tree products” challenge game. This program will be put on by 15 Minute Field Trips and is for elementary school-aged children.
