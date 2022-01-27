SCITUATE – Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, will host a Super Bowl Take & Bake event on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Organizers say, “Let the men of our parish do the cooking while you gather with your household to watch the Super Bowl.”
Orders may be placed online at https://tinyurl.com/3dupnmsc with pickup available on Sunday, Feb 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church.
Options include, pizza, calzones, beef chili with beans, and hand-rolled meatballs by the quart.
The event is organized by Trinity’s chapter of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew.
Organizers say all proceeds will support Trinity and its various ministries, both within the parish and in the wider community.
