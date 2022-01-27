SCITUATE – The Trinity Thrift Shop, 249 Danielson Pike, will offer a 50-percent-off sale on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
