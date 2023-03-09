“I try to play like a singer,” says trumpet virtuoso Klancy Martin. “Good players do that. The trick is in the breathing. The thing is to control the air. You let the air out and you turn it into music.”
A talented artist as well as a teacher, Martin speaks with authority derived from long experience. He began studying the trumpet when he was 7 years old, and he has never put it down.
By his own assessment he has always been good at what he does. He says it with no hint of arrogance, but with a sense of conviction that playing the trumpet has always been his destiny.
A native of Clarion in Western Pennsylvania, it seems fitting that he now lives in the Glocester village of Harmony, where he and his family moved in 1995.
Clarion? Harmony? Could a brass musician have two better addresses?
Martin got his undergraduate degree in music and music education at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh and earned a master’s degree in music from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Both are leading schools in the field of music.
For a while at the beginning of his time in higher education, he considered studying law or engineering, but in his heart he knew his career would be in the realm he embraced as a child.
“I chose music, and I’ve had a very good life with music,” he declares.
For 28 years, before retiring in 2018, Martin, now 65, taught all aspects of music at the Putnam, Connecticut Middle School. That included instruments, pep band, marching band, musical theater, stage production and the like. He was Putnam’s Teacher of the Year in 2004.
“It was a good career. I have no complaints,” he adds.
The broad mastery of his work as a performer has been gained appearing in a variety of esteemed venues and with prestigious organizations, teachers, maestros, and colleagues.
One of his major instructors in graduate school was the late Louis Davidson, the former principal trumpet of the Cleveland Orchestra. Martin also became assistant instructor to Davidson.
“He was one of the best trumpet players in the world,” Martin notes, with a touch of awe.
Martin has also studied with Roger Voisin, former principal trumpet of the Boston Symphony, Anthony L. Pasquarelli, instructor of trumpet at Carnegie-Mellon, and Julio Tancredi, former principal trumpet of the Rhode Island Philharmonic.
Martin’s performance history includes playing with The Rhode Island Philharmonic, Hartford Symphony, Springfield Symphony, Worcester Orchestra, the French Symphony of Boston, the Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra, Festival Ballet of Rhode Island, and the Westerly Chorus.
Some his freelance work has taken him to Mohegan Sun Casino, Foxwoods Resort and Casino, Bank Boston Pavilion, The Rhode Island Civic Center, Providence Performing Arts Center, the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, and various other locations throughout New England.
In addition, the versatile trumpeter has appeared in programs offered as part of the Music at the Meetinghouse series at the Chepachet Freewill Baptist Church and with Andrea Bocelli at the Boston Garden. He also has performed at Tanglewood and with the Spoleto Festival Orchestra and is the former assistant principal trumpet of the Filharmonica de Caracas, in Caracas, Venezuela.
In his career he has played under the direction of many notable conductors including Seiji Ozawa, Andre Previn, and Yehudi Menuhin.
“I was fortunate enough to play with Leonard Bernstein twice,” he mentions, going on to observe, “he was very inspirational. He was very respectful of all the musicians. You wanted to do your best for him.”
One remark that he offers reveals how much pride Martin places in his professionalism as he rises to the challenges of his vocation.
“Whoever calls is where I play,” he states, adding, “I put the music in front of me, and I try to play it perfectly. I come to play. I play, and I go home. I’m just one of thousands of trumpet players. That’s what we all do. We show up to do it and we do it. I enjoy doing it.”
Asked which notable trumpet masters have inspired him, he immediately reels off several he holds in the highest regard.
“I grew up on Al Hirt,” he replies. Then in short order he cites Arturo Sandoval, a Cuban American trumpet icon, who will be playing in Boston in April, Wynton Marsalis, and Doc Severinsen, who at age 95 just retired from playing last September.
Of Marsalis, Martin proclaims, “he is a genius. He has no limitations. He can play anything.”
Regarding Severinsen, Martin says the nonagenarian practiced all the time. “He practiced seven hours a day every day. He is one of the best in the world.”
Practicing is a theme that runs through much of Martin’s reflection on his life’s work.
“I love to practice,” he asserts. “Practice is maintenance. It takes 10,000 hours to become an expert at anything.”
He accepts private students, a number of whom are from Ponaganset High School, but he will take anyone as long as they are willing to practice and do the work.
“When you’re playing well you get a certain feeling. I can feel every note. I always tell my students you really have to feel it. You have to keep the muscles working to be able to feel the music.”
He confides that he lifts weights and does a great deal of hiking to stay in shape. “I work out hard,” he emphasizes.
How long will he go on performing?, he is asked. “I’ll play as long as I’m having fun,” he says.
Then he tells how golfers approaching the third hole at the Glocester Country Club golf course, which is adjacent to his home, often pause to listen to him practicing. It’s an occurrence he seems to enjoy recounting. It sounds like fun.
Here’s predicting he will be playing his horn for a good long while.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
