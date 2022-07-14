SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Tunes-N-Tales Family Music on Mondays, July 18, 25 and Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.
These sessions include songs, movement and instrument play for children ages toddler to 5 years. Older and younger siblings are welcomed.
Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call 401-821-7910.
