SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host The Middles: Tween Terrariums on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m.
Grades 4-6 are invited to build their own mini-terrariums. This program will meet outside on the library’s front lawn, weather permitting. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at www.greenvillelibraryri.org.
