SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library will host a Twisted Pretzel Making Class with Chef Rob on Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m., online with Zoom.
Follow along and bake your own twisted creation. To sign up, contact the reference librarian at hannah@scituatelibrary.org or 401-647-5133.
Organizers will need a name and email address to send the recipe list, curated by Chef Rob, and the Zoom link. Space is limited to 20 patrons.
Visit scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
